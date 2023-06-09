Inside the SCCA: Flagging with Dave Hsu and Chris Buccola

For this week’s episode of Inside the SCCA we’re joined by Dave Hsu and Chris Buccola. Both have flagged at Le Mans and many F1 races. We’ll talk about their experiences and what you need to do if you want to be a course marshal at races around the world.

This episode is dedicated to Jim Crider — Jim was a long-time SCCA flagger and driver originally from Detroit before moving to Texas. He was sector chief for the F1 USGP rounds at COTA and Miami (including four weeks ago) — and an extraordinarily decent human being. To quote Dave Hsu, he lost his “properly full-science-nerd battle” with stage IV colon cancer this week after 5.5 years. Godspeed racer.