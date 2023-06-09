Alpine reveals Hypercar design

Alpine revealed today at Le Mans its A424_β, the launch version of its forthcoming LMDh Hypercar, with which it will compete in the top FIA World Endurance Championship category in 2024.

The French manufacturer has partnered with ORECA for this new chassis, which will be powered by a 3.4-liter V6 turbocharged engine developed in collaboration with Mecachrome. The factory program in the WEC is set to be run by its longstanding partner team Signatech out of its base in Bourges, with a customer operation expected to follow later down the line.

This new program will mark the return of Alpine to the top class, after spending both the 2021 and ’22 seasons in Hypercar with a grandfathered A480 LMP1 chassis powered by a Gibson engine.

Introducing our new challenger: Alpine A424_β ✨ On a track near you in 2024.#AlpineEnduranceTeam #AlpineRacing pic.twitter.com/nrzzKtXult — Alpine Endurance Team (@SignatechAlpine) June 9, 2023

“Today we unveil the Alpine A424_β, the forerunner of our Hypercar designed to challenge the best competitors starting next year,” said Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi. “True to our values, this new prototype takes the A-arrow brand into the future; while following in the footsteps of our creations, beginning with Alpenglow and the A290_β. The Alpine A424_β is racy, elegant and distinctive with its iconic and emblematic design. It embodies both our present and our future thanks to the involvement and investment of our designers in its development.”

The car underwent its first wind tunnel test last July, before engine testing began in December. Engine and gearbox coupling took place last month.

Signatech boss Philippe Sinault says the car will compete as the A424 (without the beta symbol), and is set for its first fire-up on June 28th, before a further shakedown in July and a first full track test at Paul Ricard during August.

“We will operate the tests with our current LMP2 team, with additional people and the full support of Alpine Racing and ORECA,” Sinault explained. “We plan to have many test drivers.”

Whether or not the A424 will compete in IMSA’s GTP class is not yet clear. RACER asked Sinault whether or not Signatech had aspirations to take the A424 to the WeatherTech series. “If Alpine asks, I would consider it,” was the answer. Currently Alpine does not sell road cars in North America.