Corvette featured marque of Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

For 70 years, the Chevrolet Corvette has captured the hearts and passion of car enthusiasts worldwide, whether it’s cruising down tree-lined roadways or accelerating through tight turns at racetracks. Part of Corvette’s mystique has been captured through cinematic or television appearances. “Route 66” or “Corvette Summer,” for example, captured the fantasies of youth everywhere, making Corvette synonymous with dreams of speed, power and glamour across the nation and world.

The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion joins Corvette in celebrating its rich history this year with a curated display of some of the most instrumental cars in its past. Corvettes will be complemented by more than 400 historic and authentic race cars competing in 14 classes each day at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca August 16-19.

