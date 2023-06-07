Legacy lands L1 penalty for technical infraction on Jones's No.43 Chevy

Legacy Motor Club has been issued an L1 penalty for a greenhouse infraction on the No. 43 Chevrolet of Erik Jones.

Jones and the team have been docked 60 points and five playoff points. Dave Elenz, the team’s crew chief, has been fined $75,000 and suspended from the next two NASCAR Cup Series races (Sonoma Raceway and Nashville Superspeedway).

The infraction relates to section 14.1 of the NASCAR Rule Book under overall assembled vehicle rules and 14.1.2.B engineering change log. Hendrick Motorsports was penalized for a greenhouse infraction earlier this season on the No. 24 Chevrolet of William Byron and the No. 48 Chevrolet of Alex Bowman.

On a NASCAR Cup Series car, the greenhouse consists of the top part of the race car. That includes the roof and top of the front and rear glass.

The No. 43 was taken to the NASCAR R&D Center for further inspection after Sunday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Jones finished 18th in the Enjoy Illinois 300 in St. Louis.

With the penalty, Jones falls from 26th to 30th in the championship standings.