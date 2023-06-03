Zilisch takes pole for Detroit Grand Prix race 1

Qualifying is in the books for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series at the Detroit Grand Prix. Today’s qualifying session sets the field for Race 1, while the starting grid for Race 2 will be set by fastest laps in today’s 3-Dimensional Services Group Muscle Car Challenge.

16-year-old Road Atlanta winner Connor Zilisch in the No. 7 Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro set the fastest time (1:13.781), earning him his first pole of 2023 and first pole with Silver Hare Racing. Zilisch’s only other pole came in his series debut at VIRginia International Raceway in 2021. 22-year-old Austin Green in the No. 89 3-Dimensional Services Group Camaro and 15-year-old Brent Crews qualified second and third, respectively, making the average age of the top three just 17.6.

“It’s definitely really important to get the pole here at the Detroit Grand Prix,” said Zilisch. “This Silver Hare team has been working really hard, and we haven’t gotten a pole yet together. I have a pole myself from 2021, but it was with a different team, so my first pole with this team is pretty special. I know all of these guys have been wanting one for a while now.

“We’ve struggled a bit in qualifying, so to finally get this and get our Chevrolet on top is special, especially in Motor City with the GM building in the background. I’m just so thankful to all my guys for getting me this pole and giving me the opportunity. I think the pole is going to be really helpful here, and hopefully we can make the most of it.”

Qualifying Top Five:

1. Connor Zilisch, No. 7 Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro (1:13.781)

2. Austin Green, No. 89 3-Dimensional Services Group Chevrolet Camaro (1:14.053)

3. Brent Crews, No. 70 Franklin Road/Mobil 1/GearWrench Ford Mustang (1:14.188)

4. Mike Skeen, No. 86 3-Dimensional Services Group Chevrolet Camaro (1:14.391)

5. Thomas Merrill, No. 26 Bennett/HP Tuners/Mike Cope Race Cars Mustang (1:14.467)

Full qualifying results can be found here.

Practice 1 Top Five:

1. Rafa Matos, No. 88 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang (1:16.276)

2. Thomas Merrill, No. 26 Bennett/HP Tuners/Mike Cope Race CarsMustang (1:16.363)

3. Mike Skeen, No. 86 3-Dimensional Services Group Chevrolet Camaro (1:16.869)

4. Connor Zilisch, No. 7 Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro (1:16.900)

5. Caleb Bacon, No. 18 Cortex Racing/Bacon Development Ford Mustang (1:17.043)

Full Practice 1 results can be found here.

Practice 2 Top Five:

1. Rafa Matos, No. 88 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang (1:14.622)

2. Connor Zilisch, No. 7 Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro (1:15.130)

3. Thomas Merrill, No. 26 Bennett/HP Tuners/Mike Cope Race Cars Mustang (1:15.199)

4. Brent Crews, No. 70 Franklin Road/Mobil 1/GearWrench Ford Mustang (1:15.221)

5. Daniel Suarez, No. 27 SLR-M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro (1:15.284)

Full Practice 2 results can be found here.

The race will be contested today at 10:35 a.m. ET. It will be broadcast LIVE on MAVTV and can also be streamed live here.

A highlight show combining Race 1 and Race 2 from the Detroit Grand Prix will air on MAVTV on Thursday, June 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET.