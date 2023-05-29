Final Indy 500 thoughts and farewell with RACER's Marshall Pruett

Videos

By May 29, 2023 6:26 PM

It’s time to say farewell to the 107th Indianapolis 500 as RACER’s Marshall Pruett shares a few final thoughts about the race won by Josef Newgarden.

