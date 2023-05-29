Final Indy 500 thoughts and farewell with RACER's Marshall Pruett

It’s time to say farewell to the 107th Indianapolis 500 as RACER’s Marshall Pruett shares a few final thoughts about the race won by Josef Newgarden.
NASCAR 36m ago
Hamlin hints Elliott should face suspension for Coca-Cola 600 hit
Denny Hamlin saw no difference in what Chase Elliott did to him Monday in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway than what got Bubba (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Indy 500 purse reaches new peak at $17 million
The Indianapolis 500 purse record was broken for the second year in a row for Sunday’s 107th Running, with race winner Josef Newgarden of (…)
IndyCar 7hr ago
Newgarden win caps off fine fightback for Chevrolet
Team Chevy’s response to its drubbing by Honda at the 2022 Indianapolis 500 was on display throughout most of the race as its (…)
Trans Am 7hr ago
Matthew Brabham wins first Trans Am pole at Lime Rock
Matthew Brabham in the No. 20 GYM WEED Ford Mustang captured his first-career Motul Pole Award in the Trans Am Series Series presented (…)
IndyCar 8hr ago
So near, but so far for Arrow McLaren at Indy
“Last year, we were like $1 short, and this year, we had $1 in our pocket; we were cruising,” McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown told RACER (…)
IndyCar 9hr ago
'Dragon move' a necessary evil - Newgarden
The “dragon move” that has become an increasingly prevalent feature of the final laps of the Indianapolis 500 is a necessary evil because of (…)
Trans Am 10hr ago
Trans Am Lime Rock live stream
It’s the final day of the Memorial Day Classic at Lime Rock Park! Enjoy a full day of racing with vintage racing from Sportscar Vintage (…)
Formula 1 11hr ago
Russell ruing mistake that cost him 'a comfortable P3'
George Russell was left kicking himself after his mistake in the Monaco Grand Prix cost him a podium he felt was all but certain after (…)
Formula 1 11hr ago
Ocon would have been happy with a top 10 in Monaco
Esteban Ocon would have settled for a top 10 result in the Monaco Grand Prix ahead of the race weekend, leaving him overjoyed with his (…)
