Indy 500 Trackside: Walk & Talk with Angela Ashmore

By May 27, 2023 6:46 AM

By

Angela Ashmore made history last year with Marcus Ericsson and Chip Ganassi Racing as the first female engineer to win the Indy 500, and she joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett for a walk down pit lane at the Speedway to discuss her life and career.

