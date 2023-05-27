Critical Monaco qualifying error leaves Perez in disbelief

Sergio Perez says he cannot believe his mistake after crashing out of Q1 at the Monaco Grand Prix, leaving himself last on the grid.

Red Bull entered the race weekend in the knowledge it was facing its biggest test from the likes of Aston Martin and Ferrari in Monaco, but both Perez and Max Verstappen had shown the pace to be on pole position on Saturday. On just his fifth lap of qualifying, Perez appeared to carry too much speed into Sainte Devote — the first corner — and hit the barrier hard on the outside, suffering heavy damage and ending his chances early on.

Devastation for Checo in Qualifying 😫 A close encounter with the barriers ended his session on a sour note 😔#MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/WbW3Rp86wm — Formula 1 (@F1) May 27, 2023

“It’s an unbelievable day,” Perez said. “I cannot believe what I’ve done. It just caught me by surprise. Just getting that rear out of shape, especially really late into the corner… That really caught me out.

“It’s (the) way that we were trying to get a lap time out of it, but I just went over the limit and I became a passenger. There was nothing else I could do because it was really late in the corner — I could not cut the corner or go out of the corner.”

Insisting he wasn’t distracted by an Alpine cutting Turn 1 to get out of his way, as team principal Christian Horner suggested, Perez says the nature of the mistake is what surprised him,

“It came around as a big surprise. Saying that, it isn’t an excuse. I should have done better today. All I can say is, ‘Very sorry,’ to my team. You put in so much energy and so much work preparing everything and you just disappoint everyone like this. It’s not fair to my team. I’m very disappointed today with myself and I know that tomorrow is going to be an impossible race.

“I knew that today we could have had a shot at pole but I didn’t drive to my level, so that’s why I’m here.”

Perez doesn’t believe he can use strategy to recover towards the points given how tough to overtake it is in Monaco.

“No, not really. It’s just going to be a nightmare tomorrow. I do expect a very difficult race. Whatever you do, people just cover you and you end up in the same position pretty much.”

Presented by