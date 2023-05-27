Alonso 'over the limit' but content with second in Monaco qualifying

Fernando Alonso views second place on the grid at the Monaco Grand Prix as job done after admitting he took risks “to an uncomfortable level” chasing pole position.

Aston Martin has been Red Bull’s nearest challenger this season and Monaco’s track layout was expected to bring the two teams closer together in qualifying trim, opening up the possibility to fight for pole. That proved true as the session progressed, with Alonso on provisional pole before a stunning final sector from Max Verstappen pipped the Spaniard, who was content with his result.

“You never know here in Monaco — anything can happen, always a couple of incidents, yellows, red flags; better to put a lap on the board and be at the front,” Alonso said. “When they told me I was P1 with just (Yuki) Tsunoda and Max completing the laps I knew the possibility was there to be P2, but I think even if it feels very close to the pole position we have to be happy.

“We came here with some concerns about our performance on Saturdays. We seem very good on Sundays, and taking care of the tires — degradation — is good on our car, but we struggle a bit on street circuits to put the temperature in to hit the lap in Q3, but we are starting the first row of the grid in Monaco so I think it’s job done today.

“I think both laps in Q3 we were increasing the level of risk to an uncomfortable level. I think both laps were a little bit over the limit sometimes but everything went fine. The last sector seems our weakest part of the circuit. Already in FP3 we were eighth quickest I think there, so maybe there is something going on there we need to analyze a bit; maybe going into Singapore is the next opportunity we have.”

On previous occasions when he has started on the front row — Miami comes to mind — Alonso has stated his aim to take the lead at the start and head the field for a spell, but given the risks that come with trying to overtake in Monaco he says cleanly executing the race is his main target.

“I think I risked enough today! So tomorrow we will try to finish the race to see the checkered flag, try to take the maximum points. If there is a normal Monaco race we should be on the podium, more or less secure in the positions we see here in this moment and if there is an opportunity or a mechanical failure for Max, or bad pit stop or lucky strategy, we will take it.

“But…coming from our side, we risk a little bit more or less and then we will have a chance to win. There’s no way you will overtake anyone. It’s just avoiding a mistake, which sounds a boring race from Sundays in Monaco. From the outside (it) looks easy, but it is still extremely difficult to keep he car in good shape for the 78 laps.”

