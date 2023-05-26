Inside the SCCA: SCCA ties to the Indy 500

By May 26, 2023 8:52 AM

Episode 102 of Inside the SCCA is a spotter’s guide of sorts for people involved in the year’s Indy 500 with ties to the SCCA. Stick around until the end because there’s a really cool story about the little team that could… and a former Runoffs driver turned Indy 500 mechanic.

