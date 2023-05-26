Indy 500 Trackside: Hybrid engine roundtable Part 4

Take an exclusive look at the NTT IndyCar Series’ new hybrid engine technology that’s coming in 2024 done in partnership with Chevrolet and Honda in the final chapter of RACER’s four-part series.

