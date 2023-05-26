Indy 500 Trackside: Hybrid engine roundtable Part 4

Take an exclusive look at the NTT IndyCar Series’ new hybrid engine technology that’s coming in 2024 done in partnership with Chevrolet and Honda in the final chapter of RACER’s four-part series.
IndyCar 49m ago
Sato leads Indy 500 Carb Day practice
Takuma Sato claimed the Carb Day honors on Friday as the Indianapolis 500 field completed its final practice session ahead of Sunday’s (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
Hamilton buoyed by Mercedes gains
Lewis Hamilton says he was surprised not to be closer to the front in practice at the Monaco Grand Prix as he felt the benefit of Mercedes (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
Andretti’s Harcus wins 2023 Robin Miller Award
Retiring longtime Andretti Autosport chief mechanic and team manager Paul “Ziggy” Harcus was presented with the 2023 Robin Miller Award at (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Verstappen leads second Monaco practice; Sainz crashes
Max Verstappen edged out Charles Leclerc for top spot in second practice at the Monaco Grand Prix after FP1 leader Carlos Sainz (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
McLaren’s Brown surprised Ericsson is still on the market for 2024
McLaren CEO Zak Brown is still keeping the door open to a potential fourth full-time Arrow McLaren IndyCar, but he admits to being (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Williams fans to choose Gulf livery for three races
Williams will have a special Gulf livery for the Formula 1 races in Singapore, Japan and Qatar this season, with fans able to vote between (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Sainz tops Alonso in first Monaco GP practice
Carlos Sainz edged Fernando Alonso to top spot in first practice at the Monaco Grand Prix as the Red Bull Racing drivers struggled for (…)
Podcasts 5hr ago
Inside the SCCA: SCCA ties to the Indy 500
Episode 102 of Inside the SCCA is a spotter’s guide of sorts for people involved in the year’s Indy 500 with ties to the SCCA. Stick (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
F1 technical updates: 2023 Monaco Grand Prix
Mercedes’ new upgrade package headlines a number of significant developments introduced by the entire grid at the Monaco Grand Prix. (…)
