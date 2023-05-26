Indy 500 Trackside: Friday, May 26 with Rahal and Cusick

Indy 500 Trackside: Friday, May 26 with Rahal and Cusick

Videos

Indy 500 Trackside: Friday, May 26 with Rahal and Cusick

By May 26, 2023 3:49 PM

By |

Graham Rahal and his team owner Don Cusick join RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss their efforts on Carb Day — the final Indy 500 practice session — and Stefan Wilson’s post-surgery progress.

Presented by:

, , IndyCar, Videos

IndyCar Setup Sheet

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home