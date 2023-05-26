Indy 500 Trackside: Friday, May 26 with Rahal and Cusick

Graham Rahal and his team owner Don Cusick join RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss their efforts on Carb Day — the final Indy 500 practice session — and Stefan Wilson’s post-surgery progress.
Defending Lime Rock TA2 winner Merrill grabs first pole of 2023
Reigning Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series champion and defending Lime Rock race winner (…)
Revised Indy aeroscreen progressing toward 2024 debut
The NTT IndyCar Series and its partners at Dallara, Pankl, and PPG are making steady progress on the second-generation aeroscreen that will (…)
Ganassi and Dixon win Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge
Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 9 team and Scott Dixon took down Team Penske and Will Power in the final of the Pit Stop Challenge, ahead of (…)
Expect a familiar Indy 500 spectacle, veteran drivers say
Josef Newgarden, Alex Palou and Tony Kanaan believe the battle at the front of the field for this year’s 107th running of the Indianapolis (…)
Sato leads Indy 500 Carb Day practice
Takuma Sato claimed the Carb Day honors on Friday as the Indianapolis 500 field completed its final practice session ahead of Sunday’s (…)
Hamilton buoyed by Mercedes gains
Lewis Hamilton says he was surprised not to be closer to the front in practice at the Monaco Grand Prix as he felt the benefit of Mercedes (…)
Andretti’s Harcus wins 2023 Robin Miller Award
Retiring longtime Andretti Autosport chief mechanic and team manager Paul “Ziggy” Harcus was presented with the 2023 Robin Miller Award at (…)
Chase Sexton's second act in AMA Pro Motocross
Chase Sexton has certainly been in the middle of it all. After coming up breathtakingly close to Eli Tomac in the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross (…)
Verstappen leads second Monaco practice; Sainz crashes
Max Verstappen edged out Charles Leclerc for top spot in second practice at the Monaco Grand Prix after FP1 leader Carlos Sainz (…)
