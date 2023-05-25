Indy 500 Trackside: Walk & Talk with Tony Kanaan

May 25, 2023

Ahead of his final Indy 500, Arrow McLaren’s Tony Kanaan takes a stroll down pit lane with RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss his amazing life and career.

