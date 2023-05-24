Racing on TV, May 25-29

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, May 26

Monaco
practice 1		 7:25-8:35am

Monaco
practice 2		 10:55am-
12:00pm

Indy 500
Carb Day
practice		 11:00am-
1:00pm

Charlotte
qualifying		 1:30-3:00pm

Indy GP
pit stop
competition		 2:30-4:00pm

Charlotte
qualifying		 3:30-5:00pm

Charlotte 6:00-8:00pm

Charlotte 8:30-8:30pm
pre-race
8:30-11:00pm
race

Saturday, May 27

Monaco
practice 3		 6:25-7:30am

Monaco
qualifying		 9:55-11:00am

Thailand 12:00-1:00pm
(D)

Charlotte 12:30-1:00pm
pre-race
1:00-4:00pm
race

Brands Hatch 1:00-2:00pm
(D)

Lime Rock
TA2		 1:00-2:15pm

COTA 5:00-7:00pm
(D)

Charlotte
qualifying		 7:00-8:30pm

Road Atlanta 7:00-8:00pm
(D)

Sunday, May 28

Monaco GP 7:30-11:00am

Indy 500
pre-race		 9:00-11:00am

Indy 500 11:00am-
4:00pm

Coca-Cola 600
pre-race		 4:30-5:30pm

Coca-Cola 600 5:30-6:30pm
pre-race
6:30-10:30pm
race

Monday, May 29

Lime Rock
TA		 1:10-2:25pm

Indy 500
celebration		 8:00-11:00pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

