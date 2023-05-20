Starting lineup for NASCAR's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

The field for the first edition of the All-Start Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway is nearly complete after Saturday night’s heat races set the majority of the line.

Daniel Suarez and Chris Buescher will make up the front row. Both drivers won their respective heat races to earn those positions.

The two heat races were uneventful, with one caution in each race for teams to change tires.

Starting lineup for the All-Star Race:

1. Daniel Suarez

2. Chris Buescher

3. Joey Logano

4. Austin Dillon

5. Chase Briscoe

6. William Byron

7. Christopher Bell

8. Brad Keselowski

9. Denny Hamlin

10. Bubba Wallace

11. Ryan Blaney

12. Martin Truex Jr.

13. Chase Elliott

14. Kyle Busch

15. Kevin Harvick

16. Kyle Larson

17. Austin Cindric

18. Ross Chastain

19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20. Tyler Reddick

21. Erik Jones

22. TBD

23. TBD

24. TBD

There will be 24 drivers who compete in the All-Star Race. The top two finishers from the All-Star Open (Sunday, 5 p.m. ET) will join the field, as will the fan-vote winner.

There are seven previous All-Star Race winners locked into the field: Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and Denny Hamlin.

Larson is going for a bit of All-Star Racing history Sunday night. Should the Hendrick Motorsports driver win the race, he will have three All-Star Race wins at three different racetracks (Charlotte Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, and North Wilkesboro).