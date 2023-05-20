Larson and Chastain moving on from Darlington scuffle

Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain did talk earlier this week after the two crashed for the race lead late at Darlington Raceway, and according to Larson, “It was short and to the point.

“Just move forward for both of us,” he said of the conversation Saturday afternoon after winning the Craftsman Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The collision between the two Chevrolet drivers happened in Turn 1 off a restart with six laps to go in the Goodyear 400. Racing tight side-by-side into the corner, Chastain took the blame for getting tight and driving up into Larson’s No. 5.

After Larson left without addressing the media, owner Rick Hendrick was pointed with his comments toward Chastain even while celebrating the win with driver William Byron. Hendrick praised Chastain’s talent but said he doesn’t have to be as aggressive as he is against other drivers. Furthermore, Hendrick believes a growing list of enemies is going to make it hard to win a championship.

“It’s good when your owner has your back and support,” Larson said. “But really, I was just trying to move on as quick as possible after last week.”

While the rivals’ conversation was short, it’s been a week of talking for Chastain. The Trackhouse Racing driver met with his team owner Justin Marks and talked to Hendrick as well.

Chastain didn’t go into detail about those conversations when talking to a few media members earlier this week at North Wilkesboro after competing in the CARS Tour. He did admit he needs to “hit less things.”

Part of the frustration from the Hendrick camp and Cliff Daniels, Larson’s crew chief, was Chastain affecting the team for the third time in four weeks. The No. 1 car indirectly collected Larson in crashes at Talladega Superspeedway and Dover Motor Speedway before the collision at Darlington.

“It’s gotten a little frustrating – it could be anybody out there… We haven’t gotten the results that we deserve the last few weeks,” said Chastain.