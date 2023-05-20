Fastener creativity at the Indy 500

Videos

By May 20, 2023 9:58 AM

RACER’s Marshall Pruett shares one of the small but interesting areas where Indy 500 teams are allowed to take creative directions that have tiny influences on aerodynamic performance.

