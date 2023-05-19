Starting lineup for All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro

Ty Gibbs will be joined on the front row of the All-Star Open by Josh Berry after their pit crews had the fastest pit stop times of the drivers looking for a spot in the All-Star Race.

Gibbs’s No. 54 team from Joe Gibbs Racing won the Pit Crew Challenge and the $100,000 bonus Friday night at North Wilkesboro Speedway. They had the fastest overall time in the competition at 13.012s.

Berry’s No. 48 team from Hendrick Motorsports had a pit stop time of 13.677s.

Three drivers will advance to the All-Star Race — the top two finishers from the All-Star Open and the fan vote winner.

All-Star Open starting lineup:

Ty Gibbs: 13.012s

Josh Berry: 13.677s

Corey LaJoie: 13.911s

Harrison Burton: 14.091s

Justin Haley: 14.294s

Michael McDowell: 14.509s

Todd Gilliland: 14.707s

Ryan Preece: 14.760s

Aric Almirola: 14.776s

AJ Allmendinger: 15.790s

Josh Bilicki: 18.281s

Ty Dillon: 18.447s

Chandler Smith: 19.004s (5s penalty for loose wheel)

Noah Gragson: 20.886s (5s penalty for loose wheel)

JJ Yeley: 21.066s (5s penalty for crew over the wall too soon)