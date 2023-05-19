Inside IndyCar race control

RACER’s Marshall Pruett pays a visit to IndyCar’s race control room at the Indianapolis 500 and learns about the new EM Marshaling system and the various computer tools that have significantly altered the series’ officiating process.

