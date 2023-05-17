Preview: FR Americas and F4 U.S. Championship at Road America

Unveiling the Ligier JS F422

Everyone is invited as representatives of F4 U.S. and Ligier Automotive North America come together to unveil the Ligier JS F422 chassis at Road America during the Road America SpeedTour event. This new chassis will be used in F4 U.S. competition beginning with the 2024 race season. After a brief address from key personnel of F4 U.S. and Ligier Automotive, the chassis will be unveiled with photo opportunities available. The unveiling will take place on Friday, May 19 at 12:30 p.m. at the Ligier Automotive Trailer in Road America’s Upper Paddock.

FR Americas Scholarship on The Line

With one race weekend down, the battle for the 2023 championship is beginning to take shape. Carl Bennett (No. 9 Gonella Racing Ligier JS F4) kicked off his sophomore campaign with a win in the season-opening race at NOLA Motorsports Park, but without any other podiums during the weekend, he currently sits fifth in the standings. Instead, Jimmie Lockhart (No. 48 VRD Ligier JS F4), who won the second and third races of the weekend, currently sits atop the standings. He’s trailed by just two points by Patrick Woods-Toth (No. 27 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4), who finished the weekend with three podiums. Completing the top five in the standings are Jesse Lacey (No. 16 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4) in third, and Michael Costello (No. 19 Jay Howard Driver Development / CSU One Cure / Lucas Oil / LHP Ligier JS F4) in fourth. At the conclusion of the season, the 2023 Champion will be given the opportunity to move to FR Americas in 2024 with support from Ligier Automotive, Hankook Tires and Parella Motorsports Holdings. In addition, the champion will also receive $25,000 from Honda Performance Development, along with several other prizes.

A Notable Name Missing from Entry List

One name missing from this week’s entry list is current points leader, Jimmie Lockhart. With the 16-year-old absent from the grid, it’s nearly guaranteed that we’ll leave the weekend with a new name atop the standings.

New Teams Join the Mix

Two new teams will join the paddock this weekend at Road America. Making their F4 U.S. debut will be Miami-based Speed Factory. International Motorsports also returns to the paddock for the first time since Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course last June. The team will be fighting back from a tough start to the weekend after their transporter suffered a broken axle on the way to Road America. Needing a trucking company to step in and finish transporting their equipment, the team is expected to arrive at the track 45 minutes after load-in begins. Additionally, both VRD and Momentum Motorsports added an entry to become two-car teams this weekend.

Team Swap for Cole Kleck

Cole Kleck (No. 11 VRD Ligier JS F4) will join the VRD camp for the remainder of the season. His best 2023 finish is currently 11th.

New Drivers on the Grid

Four new drivers will make their F4 U.S. debut this weekend at Road America. Nico Dal Monte (No. 23 Schedoni Ligier JS F4) will compete in Momentum Motorsports’ second entry, while Max Taylor (No. 48 VRD Ligier JS F4) will complete VRD’s two-car stable. Augusto Soto-Schirrippa (No. 24 International Motorsports Ligier JS F4) joins the field as International Motorsports’ rookie driver, while Justin Garat (No. 33 Speed Factory Ligier JS F4) will make his series debut with newcomer team, Speed Factory.

Radford Racing School “Karts to Cars” Graduate Shows Strength

You would never know that Patrick Woods-Toth only stepped behind the wheel of a single-seater racecar last December. A graduate of Radford Racing School’s F4 U.S. Scholarship “Karts to Cars” program, Woods-Toth scored one second-place and two third-place finishes during the series’ opening round at NOLA to currently sit second in the points standings. The Canadian has a strong background in karting, winning the 2022 Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship, the Motomaster Canadian Karting Championship and the Canadian Open Championship.

Students on the Track Celebrating Graduation from the Classroom

Two F4 U.S. drivers have recently celebrated college graduations. It hasn’t even been seven days since Landan Matriano-Lim (No. 2 JENSEN Ligier JS F4) finished his coursework for his degree from Louisiana State University. A double-major in management and marketing, Matriano-Lim will miss his official commencement ceremony, but will instead bring his cap and gown to Road America for graduation photos. Also celebrating a graduation is Nico Dal Monte, who can now focus on the racetrack after earning his bachelor’s degree. The Italian graduated from University of Kentucky on May 5 with a major in Sports Communications and minor in Political Science.

Racing at Home

Competing in the SpeedTour Formula Development Series, driver Ava Dobson (No. 21 Jay Howard Driver Development / CSU One Cure / Lucas Oil / LHP Ligier JS F4) will race near home this weekend. Born in Milwaukee and residing in Franklin, Wis., Dobson will officially join F4 U.S. next month at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course after celebrating her 15th birthday to meet the series’ minimum age requirement. Dobson was one of five women to receive the PMH Powering Diversity Scholarship this season along with another F4 U.S. regular, Hannah Greenemeier (No. 74 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4).