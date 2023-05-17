Next Race Industry Now webinar: "Pikes Peak Master Class: Rookies ask the Veterans"

Join us for Episode #339 of RACE INDUSTRY NOW, the weekly webinar Series from EPARTRADE: “Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Master Class: Rookies ask the Veterans”

Wednesday, May 24 at 9:00am PT/12pm ET. Click here to register

With Robin Shute, three-time “King of the Mountain,” 5-year competitor, engineer; Jeff Zwart, PPIHC Hall of Fame, 15+ year competitor, mentor, driving coach, filmmaker; Loni Unser, motorsports professional, raced in 2022 for the first time on Pikes Peak; Gardner Nichols, engineer and test driver specializing in vehicle dynamics and performance, Pikes Peak rookie and Matt Mullins, Chief Driving Instructor at BMW Performance Driving School, professional driver for commercials and film industry, Pikes Peak Rookie.

Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift. No charge to attend.