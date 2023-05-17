New cockpit safety tech at the Indy 500

With the help of Arrow McLaren, RACER looks at the old and new cockpit head surrounds used by NTT IndyCar Series drivers and the important safety evolution that’s being introduced this month at the Indianapolis 500.
Opinion 2hr ago
Canceling Imola was the right call, at the right time
No, do not refresh your browser: This is a positive column about Formula 1 and the FIA handling a significant and difficult situation. (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Happy days are here again for Palou and Chip Ganassi Racing
The scene on Tuesday in Gasoline Alley was decidedly different than what was on display last year for Alex Palou. Embroiled in a frosty (…)
Ferrari Challenge 3hr ago
Ferrari Challenge season continues this weekend at Road Atlanta
The Ferrari Challenge series will make its return to Road Atlanta for the first time since the 2020 season. The 2.54-mile circuit has become (…)Presented by: Ferrari Challenge North America
Bikes 3hr ago
How Ross Branch is trying to help put a new bike manufacturer on the World Rally-Raid map
Hero MotoSports Team Rally is the name of the motorsports effort organized by the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and (…)
TV 4hr ago
TV ratings: Darlington, Indy GP
The NASCAR Cup Series averaged a 1.43 Nielsen rating and 2.689 million household viewers for last Sunday’s race at (…)
Industry 5hr ago
Next Race Industry Now webinar: "Pikes Peak Master Class: Rookies ask the Veterans"
Join us for Episode #339 of RACE INDUSTRY NOW, the weekly webinar Series from EPARTRADE: “Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Master (…)
Formula 1 7hr ago
Effect on local community drove Imola cancellation decision
Formula 1’s decision to call off the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix this weekend had to be made for the local community, says the sport’s CEO (…)
Formula 1 7hr ago
Emilia-Romagna GP called off due to floods
This weekend’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix has been cancelled due to floods in the region that mean the race cannot proceed safely. Severe (…)
IndyCar 9hr ago
The RACER Mailbag, May 17
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 10hr ago
Saturday at Mecum Indy to feature myriad of vintage race cars
Dana Mecum’s 36th Spring Classic auction at the Indiana State Fairgrounds is already up to speed offering more than 3,000 vehicles (…)
