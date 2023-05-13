Victory lap with Marshall Pruett and Indy GP winner Alex Palou

Victory lap with Marshall Pruett and Indy GP winner Alex Palou

Videos

Victory lap with Marshall Pruett and Indy GP winner Alex Palou

By May 13, 2023 8:18 PM

By |

Alex Palou has a beer with RACER’s Marshall Pruett after delivering a crushing drive at the Indianapolis Grand Prix in Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 10 Honda.

, , IndyCar, Videos

MX-5 Cup | Round 5 – Laguna Seca | Livestream

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home