Victory lap with Marshall Pruett and Indy GP winner Alex Palou

Alex Palou has a beer with RACER’s Marshall Pruett after delivering a crushing drive at the Indianapolis Grand Prix in Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 10 Honda.
IMSA 1hr ago
First GTP customer team JDC-Miller on steep learning curve at Laguna
JDC-Miller Motorsports are thrilled to have their shiny, new and very yellow Porsche 963 make its debut in this weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech (…)
Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup 2hr ago
Zilisch adds second MX-5 Cup win of 2023 at Laguna Seca
Current Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires points leader Connor Zilisch (No. 72 Hixon Motor Sports) battled to the front (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Palou takes dominant Indy GP win
Christian Lundgaard led most of the opening lap of the Indianapolis Grand Prix, but the polesitter quickly fell prey to Alex Palou who (…)
IMSA 3hr ago
Porsche sweeps both front rows in tight IMSA Laguna qualifying
Porsche teams controlled qualifying for the Motul Course de Monterey, the fourth round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, (…)
IMSA 3hr ago
Kurtz finds ‘last-lap magic’ to secure first IMSA pole
It takes a special performance to beat Ben Keating in a qualifying run but that’s what George Kurtz pulled off on the final lap of the (…)
NASCAR 4hr ago
Larson outmuscles Nemechek for Darlington Xfinity win
In a fitting end to a true Darlington slugfest, Kyle Larson won Saturday’s Shriners Children’s 200 after bouncing off the wall at (…)
IMSA 5hr ago
Pratt Miller to provide customer Corvette Z06 GT3.R support
Chevrolet has chosen perhaps the ideal and most obvious choice to provide customer support for its nascent Corvette Z06 GT3.R program: (…)
Rallying 5hr ago
Rovanpera closes on WRC Rally Portugal win after Saturday charge
Just four stages stand between reigning WRC champ Kalle Rovanpera and his first win of 2023 after the Finn obliterated his rivals on Rally (…)
NASCAR 5hr ago
Sneak peak: Fox - NASCAR's greatest Darlington finish
Do you remember what happened at Darlington Raceway a little over 20 years ago? Hint: Ricky Craven vs. Kurt Busch. Still need more? It was (…)
Comments