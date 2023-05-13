Campbell and Porsche quick again ahead of Laguna qualifying

Matt Campbell and Porsche were once again at the top of the time sheet in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Campbell setting a 1m15.493s in the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963 early in the second and final practice session ahead of qualifying this afternoon.

When the LMP2s and GTD car ended their portion of the split session, several other drivers joined Campbell in the 15s, led by Pipo Derani at 1m15.642s in the No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R, 0.074s ahead of Colin Braun in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06. Mathieu Jaminet (No. 6 PPM 963) and Ricky Taylor (No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport Acura) were the others in the 1m15s range. The two BMW M Team RLL M Hybrid V8s were within a second of Campbell’s best, with the No. 01 Cadillac from Chip Ganassi Racing 0.3s outside that range.

The new No. 5 JDC-Miller Motorsports Porsche 963 participated in the full session, the team getting some quality laps in their new machine for both Mike Rockenfeller, and Tijmen van der Helm.

High Class Racing was at the top of LMP2, Ed Jones posting a 1m17.763s lap in the No. 20 ORECA to lead Ryan Dalziel in the No. 18 Era Motorsports entry by exactly half a second. Juan Pablo Montoyo in the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing ORECA occupied the third position at 1m18.560s.

Loris Spinelli was the quickest of the GTD drivers, 0.161s ahead of GTD PRO leader Alex Riberas. Spinelli’s 1m24.124s lap in the No. 78 Forte Racing Powered by USRT Lamborghini Huracán was good for a 95.77mph average around the 2.238-mile 11-turn circuit. Frankie Montecalvo, who topped GTD in yesterday’s first session, was second in the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F at 1m24.319s, 0.092s ahead of Julien Andlauer in the No. 92 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3R. Robby Foley (No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4) and Kay van Berlo (No. 91 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche) rounded out the top five.

Riberas’s 1m24.285s lap in the No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage topped GTD PRO, with a couple of GTD cars in between him and Klaus Bachler in the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche at 1m24.483s. Daniel Juncadella was third in the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG.

UP NEXT: Qualifying, in three sessions for GTD PRO/GTD, LMP2 and GTP, at 12:55 p.m. PT, 3:55 ET. Qualifying can be watched on IMSA.tv as well as on Peacock.

RESULTS