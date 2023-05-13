Abel Motorsports readies its Indy 500 entry

RACER’s Marshall Pruett checks in with the Abel Motorsports team with manager John Brunner as the Indianapolis 500’s 34th entry is being completed in Gasoline Alley.
NASCAR 50m ago
'I'm comfortable making these guys uncomfortable' - Chastain
Ross Chastain has worked long and hard to be a successful race car driver. Now, at the top of his game with Trackhouse Racing, he’s (…)
Extreme E 1hr ago
Revamped X44 Vida Carbon validates Carlin partnership with Extreme E win
Lewis Hamilton’s X44 Vida Carbon Racing team kick-started its Extreme E title defense with victory in the third round of the season. (…)
NASCAR 1hr ago
Truex takes Darlington Cup pole
Toyota drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace will start on the front row for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway. (…)
USF Pro Championships 3hr ago
Granfors takes first USF Pro 2000 victory
Joel Granfors started a lowly 18th for this morning’s second leg of the Discount Tires Grand Prix of Indianapolis on the Indianapolis (…)
Extreme E 3hr ago
X44 Vida Carbon’s McConnell and Gutierrez take Scotland X Prix win
X44 Vida Carbon Racing’s Fraser McConnell and Cristina Gutierrez claimed victory in the first part of the Hydro X Prix in Scotland (…)
NASCAR 4hr ago
Reddick crew chief ejected after Darlington inspection
Tyler Reddick will be without crew chief Billy Scott this weekend at Darlington Raceway after NASCAR ejected Scott following multiple (…)
IMSA 16hr ago
Penske Porsche tops first IMSA practice at Laguna Seca
Acura and Porsche battled for bragging rights in the first practice session of the Motul Course de Monterey for the IMSA WeatherTech (…)
IndyCar 18hr ago
Harvey feeling 'normal' again after qualifying fourth for Indy GP
Jack Harvey has been craving the one thing that’s been missing from his professional life for far too long: feeling normal. On Friday, (…)
IndyCar 18hr ago
Lundgaard leads RLL revival in Indianapolis Grand Prix qualifying
Graham Rahal had a feeling the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team would show something different at the Indianapolis Grand Prix, and he (…)
Comments