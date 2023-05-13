Abel Motorsports readies its Indy 500 entry

Abel Motorsports readies its Indy 500 entry

RACER’s Marshall Pruett checks in with the Abel Motorsports team with manager John Brunner as the Indianapolis 500’s 34th entry is being completed in Gasoline Alley.

