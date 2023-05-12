Indy GP Friday report with Marshall Pruett and Alex Palou

Alex Palou joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to recap Friday at the Indianapolis Grand Prix where the Chip Ganassi Racing driver qualified third in the No. 10 Honda.
IndyCar 35m ago
Harvey feeling 'normal' again after qualifying fourth for Indy GP
Jack Harvey has been craving the one thing that’s been missing from his professional life for far too long: feeling normal. On Friday, (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
Lundgaard leads RLL revival in Indianapolis Grand Prix qualifying
Graham Rahal had a feeling the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team would show something different at the Indianapolis Grand Prix, and he (…)
IMSA 4hr ago
Porsche's global GTP program brings parts supply challenges
Supporting customer GTP teams has presented Porsche with markedly different challenges than it’s been accustomed to with traditional GT3 (…)
Rallying 4hr ago
Rovanpera ahead after punishing WRC Rally Portugal Friday
Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera mastered a brutal opening leg on WRC Rally Portugal to head Hyundai rival Dani Sordo overnight. A thrilling fight (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
Palou leads second IndyGP practice, Lundgaard P2 again
It was another impressive outing for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing as drivers Christian Lundgaard and Jack Harvey were quick in the second (…)
USF Pro 2000 5hr ago
Escotto victorious in wet-dry USF Pro 2000 race one at Indianapolis
Ricardo Escotto claimed an extraordinary victory in Friday afternoon’s USF Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires race at the (…)
USF Pro Championships 5hr ago
Corry wins action-packed first USF2000 race at Indianapolis
Sam Corry started 12th on the grid for Friday afternoon’s first of three races that will comprise the Discount Tire Grand Prix of (…)
IMSA 5hr ago
‘We just need to clean up our game’ - Bourdais
Sebastian Bourdais believes Cadillac is in a good position to compete with its Cadillac V-Series.R if the team can clean up some of the (…)
IMSA 7hr ago
After rolling with winter’s punches, WeatherTech Raceway shows off track improvements
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is undergoing a much-needed makeover. However, that makeover is a tad behind schedule, exacerbated by a (…)
Comments