Indy GP Friday report with Marshall Pruett and Alex Palou

Videos

By May 12, 2023 7:04 PM

Alex Palou joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to recap Friday at the Indianapolis Grand Prix where the Chip Ganassi Racing driver qualified third in the No. 10 Honda.

