Fan-liveried Porsche to pace IMSA field at Laguna Seca

The safety car for this weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race features a fan-designed livery after the Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles hosted a social media competition to design the 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

The multicolor design honors Porsche’s 75th anniversary, as every color on the safety car was or is a color available to customers of Porsche’s road cars. The livery was designed by Harman Dhillon from Fresno, roughly three hours from Laguna Seca in California’s Central Valley.

Dhillon will receive two tickets to this weekend’s IMSA race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and a ride in the car he designed. It will be his first time at a race weekend.

“This will be my first time going to any real race, let alone being able to go to an IMSA race,” Dhillon said. “I’ve always liked the idea of multi-class races and seeing competitors battle it out in high-speed traffic. One of my favorite motorsport moments I like to rewatch is the battle between Jorg Bergmeister and Jan Magnussen at Laguna Seca in 2009.

“The design plays homage to the vast variety of color combinations Porsche owners can spec for their own cars… In my opinion, choosing the right color palette is one of the most important decisions to make before starting on the project,” Dhillon said. “Knowing which color combinations blend well with each other really gave me a good kickstart to the design.

“I first started with black, red, yellow, and white but that didn’t seem right to me, so I started from scratch again. This time I wanted to try blue, purple, black, and white and I was feeling the way the colors popped out against the white. Towards the end, I came back with a splash of red and it was definitely that final piece to the puzzle.”