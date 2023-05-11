Racing on TV, May 11-14

John Harrelson/Motorsport Images

Racing on TV, May 11-14

TV

Racing on TV, May 11-14

By May 11, 2023 1:55 PM

By |

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, May 11

NOLA 8:00-10:00pm
(D)

NOLA 10:00-
11:30pm (D)

Friday, May 12

Indy GP
practice 1		 9:30-10:45am

Indy GP
practice 2		 1:00-2:00pm

Darlington
qualifying		 3:00-4:30pm

Indy GP
qualifying		 4:00-5:15pm

Darlington
qualifying		 5:00-6:30pm

Darlington 6:30-7:30pm
pre-race
7:30-10:00pm
race

Saturday, May 13

Darlington
qualifying		 10:30am-
12:30pm

Indy GP
warmup		 11:15-11:45am

Darlington 1:00-1:30pm
pre-race
1:30-4:00pm
race

Indianapolis 1:00-2:15pm

Laguna Seca
Race 1		 2:45-3:35pm

Indy GP 3:30-5:30pm
race

Laguna Seca
qualifying		 3:50-5:05pm

NOLA 5:00-6:30pm
(D)

Laguna Seca
Race 1		 5:15-6:10pm

Indy GP 5:30-6:00pm
post-race

Laguna Seca 7:30-9:30pm

Salt Lake
City		 10:00pm-
1:00am

Sunday, May 14

Laguna Seca
Race 2		 11:30am-
12:20pm

Laguna Seca
Race 2		 12:35-1:30pm

Darlington 1:30-3:00pm
pre-race
3:00-7:00pm
race

Laguna Seca 3:00-6:00pm

Le Mans 3:00-4:30pm
(SDD)

NASCAR 75
Countdown		 7:00-8:00pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

, , , TV

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home