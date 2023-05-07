A Kansas boil-over between Gragson and Chastain

Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson came to blows Sunday on pit road at Kansas Speedway after a frustrated Gragson confronted Chastain for an incident earlier in the afternoon.

The two were having a conversation next to Chastain’s car following the AdventHealth 400 because Gragson took exception to the Trackhouse driver crowding him off Turn 4. Although the two did not make contact coming off the corner, Gragson brushed the wall with his Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet. He then came down the track and made contact with the right side of Chastain’s car.

On pit road, Gragson grabbed a fist full of Chastain’s firesuit, which led to Chastain throwing a bunch. The two had to be separated by NASCAR security.

Punches thrown between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson after Kansas! pic.twitter.com/vzojr7Jn7H — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023

“I got tight off of (Turn 4), for sure,” Chastain said. “Noah and I have a very similar attitude on the racetrack and we train together, we prepare together, we know every little bit about each other. I definitely crowded him up off of (Turn) 4, and he took a swipe at us in (Turn) 3, and then came down and grabbed a hold of me. A very big man once told me we have a no push policy here at Trackhouse.”

Chastain finished fifth. The Trackhouse Racing driver continues to lead the point standings.

Gragson finished five laps down in 29th position.

“Just got fenced by the No. 1,” said Gragson. “He took care of us at Talladega – we’re Chevrolet teammates and he didn’t work with us there – and then fenced us here and I’m just over it. Nobody else has the balls to at least confront him, so if you don’t at least just grab him and do something, he’s just going to keep doing it, and I’m over it. It’s the second time.

“I have respect for Justin Marks and the rest of the Trackhouse team, and that’s why I’m not wrecking him on the racetrack, but we’re ready to fight him. I didn’t even get a shot in because the security guards got in the middle of it, but nobody confronts the guy. He just keeps doing it, and I’m sick and tired of it.”