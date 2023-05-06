Hamlin leads Kansas Cup practice

Denny Hamlin was fastest Saturday in NASCAR Cup Series practice at Kansas Speedway with a lap of 174.887 mph (30.877 seconds).

Hamlin is a former Kansas Speedway winner. He was the winning car owner at the track last season with 23XI Racing drivers Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace.

Austin Cindric was second fastest to Hamlin. Cindric clocked in with a fast lap of 174.531 mph.

Kyle Busch was third fastest (174.300 mph), Joey Logano was fourth fastest (174.261 mph), and Bubba Wallace was fifth fastest (174.177 mph).

Christopher Bell was sixth fastest (174.154 mph), Kyle Larson was seventh fastest (173.997 mph), Tyler Reddick was eighth fastest (173.986 mph), Ross Chastain was ninth fastest (173.756 mph), and Austin Dillon was 10th fastest (173.695 mph).

William Byron scrapped the wall in Turns 3 and 4 early in practice. Byron was among the first group of drivers out on track for practice and said his car got tight. He was 16th fastest.

Josh Bilicki spun off Turn 2 with a left-front tire issue in the final two minutes of the first session of practice. Bilicki did not hit anything with his Live Fast Motorsports machine.

Hamlin, Bell, and Reddick were fastest in the best 10 consecutive lap average.

There are 36 drivers entered in the AdventHealth 400.