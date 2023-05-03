Racing on TV, May 5-7

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, May 5
|Miami
practice 1
|2:25-
3:30pm
|Miami
practice 2
|5:55-7:00pm
|
|Miami
practice 2
|5:55-7:00pm
|
Saturday, May 6
Sunday, May 7
|Miami
race 2
|1:35pm
|
|Miami GP
|2:00-3:25pm
pre-race
3:25-5:30pm
race
|
|Miami GP
|2:00-3:25pm
pre-race
3:25-5:30pm
race
|
|Kansas
|2:00-3:00pm
pre-race
3:00-6:30pm
race
|
|NOLA
|7:00-9:00pm
(D)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
