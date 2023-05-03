Racing on TV, May 5-7

Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images

TV

May 3, 2023

By |

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, May 5

Miami
practice 1		 2:25-
3:30pm

Miami
practice 2		 5:55-7:00pm

Saturday, May 6

Monaco 8:30-10:00am

Kansas
qualifying		 12:00-1:30pm

Miami
practice 3		 12:25-1:30pm

Miami
race 1		 1:35pm

Kansas 2:00-4:00pm

Miami
qualifying		 3:55-5:00pm

Kansas
qualifying		 5:00-7:00pm

Kansas 7:00-8:00pm
pre-race
8:00-10:00pm
race

Denver 9:00pm

Sunday, May 7

Miami
race 2		 1:35pm

Miami GP 2:00-3:25pm
pre-race
3:25-5:30pm
race

Kansas 2:00-3:00pm
pre-race
3:00-6:30pm
race

NOLA 7:00-9:00pm
(D)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

