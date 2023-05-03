Porsche Carrera Cup NA set for Miami GP

For the first time in its short history, the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America will be the featured support race for Formula 1 at this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

While this may be the first for North America’s premier single-brand race series, it is far from a first for Porsche. The German sports car manufacturer has a long history with F1. The Porsche Mobil1 Supercup has been acting as the open wheel championship’s primary support series since 1993. The North American series of all Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race cars will also join F1 to close its 2023 season at the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, October 20-22.

A field of 40 cars are entered for Miami. Like the recent GP of Long Beach, this is full capacity for the event based on paddock space. The field includes 21 Pro class entries, 10 in Pro-Am class and nine in the Am class, representing 14 race teams.

Click here for full entry list.

Riley Dickinson, winner of five of the six rounds held thus far, has an 18-point lead over Tom Sargent. Third in points is Will Martin, winner of round six, 31 back from the lead. Marco Cirone and Mark Kvamme lead Pro-Am and Am respectively. Kellymoss tops the team standings while Dickinson tops the Junior ranks.

Porsche Selected Driver Kay van Berlo will make his return to the series in Miami. The two-time series’ runner-up has moved into the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTD class driving for Kellymoss but, as a student at the University of Miami, will return to race in his adopted hometown behind the wheel of the No. 33 Accelerating Performance Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car in the Pro class.

The Miami International Autodrome is a 3.362-mile, 19-turn road course circling Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Schedule (All times Eastern):

Friday, May 5

4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Practice 1

7:25 p.m. – 7:55 p.m. – Practice 2

Saturday, May 6

10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. – Qualifying (all classes)

2:05 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. – Race 1 (40-minute race)

Sunday, May 7

12:15 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Race 2 (40-minute race)

All races air on the Peacock streaming app, IMSA.tv and PorscheCarreraCup.us and are archived at: https://www.youtube.com/c/PorscheMotorsportNorthAmerica and PorscheCarreraCup.us.