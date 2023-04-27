‘100 Days to Indy’ debuts Thursday night on The CW

The documentary series “100 Days to Indy” premieres from 9-10pm ET/PT tonight, Thursday, April 27 on The CW Network.

Produced by Penske Entertainment and VICE Media Group, the six-part series will take fans behind the scenes to chronicle the bold and brash personalities of the NTT IndyCar Series as they begin the 2023 season and start their quest for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Here’s how to watch the show in the United States:

On The CW: Each episode will debut on The CW from 9-10 p.m. ET/PT for the next five Thursday nights, with the final episode airing Thursday, June 4. Each episode also will re-air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday nights, with the debut being rebroadcast April 30. To find The CW affiliate or channel in your area, visit cwtv.com and click on the FIND YOUR CHANNEL link at the top of the homepage. You will be asked to enter your zip code, and a list of the affiliates in your area for over-the-air, cable and satellite will appear.

Stream on The CW App: Each show will be available for free streaming on The CW App on Fridays, the day after each episode debuts on The CW network. The CW app is available for free, with no login required, on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, VIZIO Smart TV, LG TV, iOS, Android, and UWP/Xbox.

VICE TV: VICE TV will show every episode on the Tuesday following its Thursday premiere. Click here for the VICE TV schedule, and click here to find VICE TV in your area.

Produced by multiple-award winning VICE World News, “100 Days to Indy” is directed by Emmy Award-winner Patrick Dimon and executive produced by Bryan Terry for VICE.