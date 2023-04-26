Racing on TV, April 28-30

Michael Levitt/Motorsport Images

TV

April 26, 2023

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, April 28

Baku
practice 1		 5:25-
6:30am

Baku
qualifying		 8:55-
10:00am

Dover
qualifying		 3:00-4:30pm

Barber
practice 1		 3:40-4:55pm

Charlotte
qualifying 1		 7:00-8:30pm

Saturday, April 29

Baku
sprint shootout		 4:25-5:00am

Baku
sprint		 9:25-10:00am

Dover
qualifying		 10:30am-
12:30pm

Barber
practice 2		 12:00-1:00pm

Dover 12:30-1:30pm
pre-race
1:30-4:00pm
race

Barber
qualifying		 3:00-4:15pm

Nashville 3:00-6:00pm

Sunday, April 30

Baku GP 5:30-6:55am
pre-race
6:55-9:00am
race

Spa – start 6:30-8:00am

Spa – finish 11:30am-
1:00pm

Charlotte
qualifying 2
(D)		 12:00-1:00pm

Dover 1:00-2:00pm
pre-race
2:00-6:00pm
race

Barber
warmup		 12:00-
12:30pm

Barber 12:55-2:00pm

Monza 1:00-2:00pm
(D)

COTA 2:00-3:00pm
(D)

Jerez 2:00-3:30pm
(SDD)

Barber 3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-5:30pm
race

Barber
postrace		 5:30-6:00pm

Charlotte
finals (SDD)		 6:00-9:00pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

