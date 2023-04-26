Larson links up with Kaulig for Darlington Xfinity race

Kyle Larson will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway next month driving Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet with HendrickCars.com backing.

“I’m looking forward to competing in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway in a few weeks with Kaulig Racing and HendrickCars.com,” said Larson. “Darlington is a challenging track and definitely one on the top of my list that I’m eager to get a win at. The Kaulig Xfinity cars have been really fast this year, too, so I’m thankful for the opportunity to run double-duty, and hopefully, we’ll have a good shot at a win.”

Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 is an all-star car that has been piloted by multiple drivers including Cup regulars Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Justin Haley and AJ Allmendinger.

“Kyle is really big for our sport right now, and we’re excited for him to be a part of our program at Kaulig Racing,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “Building our relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and having HendrickCars.com on board is amazing for us and fun for everyone involved. We’re looking forward to expanding our all-star driver lineup and having him in the car in Darlington.”

Larson was previously announced to compete in the Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway in June. It is one of four races Hendrick Motorsports is fielding an entry in this season. Larson has 13 series wins in 111 starts.