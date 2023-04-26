ESPN confirms SRX announcing team

SRX and ESPN have unveiled the broadcast team for the 2023 Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) season. Allen Bestwick and Matt Yocum will return as lead announcer and pit reporter respectively, with a number of current and former drivers set to serve as analysts. SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9pm ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano will serve as SRX’s lead analyst for three races — Stafford Motor Speedway on July 13, Berlin Raceway on August 3 and Eldora Speedway on August 10. Conor Daly will once again serve as a driver analyst for the series for two races — Motor Mile on July 27 and Lucas Oil on August 17. Retired NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip will make his SRX commentary debut as an analyst at Thunder Road on July 20.

“We are thrilled to be on ESPN for season 3 of SRX and build off all of the success and growth we have had over the first two seasons,” said Pam Miller, SRX executive producer. “We are really excited about our broadcast team for 2023. We are thrilled to have Allen and Matt back with SRX, and couldn’t be more excited to have Joey Logano in the booth for three races this summer. Conor Daly will continue to provide the viewers unique insights given his experiencing racing across both NASCAR and IndyCar, and we are fired up to welcome Darrell Waltrip to the series and can’t wait for the fans to experience his passion, knowledge and love for racing.”

Additional talent may be announced before the start of the season.

2023 SRX schedule & broadcast teams (all times Eastern)