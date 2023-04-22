‘NASCAR 75: Moments and Memories’ opens at the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Charlotte’s NASCAR Hall of Fame recently opened a new exhibit, “NASCAR 75: Moments and Memories,” located in the Great Hall. Celebrating NASCAR’s 75th anniversary, the exhibit provides a well-rounded look into the sport’s storied past and includes 10 themes, six told through cars and four told through artifact cases. The display will be available for guests to see and experience from April through November 2023.

“We are grateful to serve as the recognized home for honoring NASCAR’s legends, evolving history, celebrated heritage and family-oriented traditions and we are proud to fulfill that responsibility through this unique and robust exhibit that encompasses NASCAR’s first 75 years,” said Winston Kelley, Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “The new Great Hall exhibit celebrates some of the sport’s remarkable milestones, includes dozens of our NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees, and spotlights many of the sport’s moments and memories of great historical significance. We are honored to bring the history and heritage of NASCAR to life for our guests.”

View more cars from the exhibit with additional details at VintageMotorsport.com.