NASCAR podcast: Joey Cohen’s road to Legacy Motor Club

Joey Cohen didn’t come from a racing family, but he wanted to be a race car driver, and he succeeded for a bit with success in karting, late models, and moving through the local ranks. Eventually, Cohen went to school to study engineering and entered NASCAR when that started becoming more of a tool for race teams. Cohen’s resume includes working for some of the biggest teams in the sport, and he’s currently the competition director at Legacy Motor Club and was one of those responsible for pitching Maury Gallagher on it being the right time to go Cup Series racing.
TV 38s ago
Racing on TV, April 20-23
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted. Thursday, April 20 Friday, April 21 Saturday, April 22 Sunday, April 23 (…)
NASCAR 33m ago
Dillon RCR team penalized following Martinsville
Austin Dillon’s Richard Childress Racing team was issued an L1 penalty Wednesday after Dillon’s Chevrolet was taken for further (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Liberty Media expects Las Vegas GP will take F1 to a new level in the USA
Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei believes the new Las Vegas Grand Prix will launch “a whole new recognition for Formula 1 in the United (…)
TV 3hr ago
TV ratings: Long Beach, Martinsville
NASCAR’s Cup Series was back on FS1 last weekend at Martinsville, and Sunday afternoon’s telecast averaged a 1.26 Nielsen (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago
Ericsson seizing the moment with Ganassi
The knock on Marcus Ericsson was that he was a washed up, ride-buying Formula 1 refugee with nowhere left to go but IndyCar. In the early (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago
McLaren reveals Kanaan’s Indy 500 livery
Ahead of this week’s Open Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and in conjunction with the team’s “Triple Crown” livery series for the (…)
IndyCar 6hr ago
Ferrucci on Long Beach: ‘It’s great to lift everybody’s spirits’
If there was a starring performance during last weekend’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach that went under the radar, it was Santino (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
Audi set to test full PU and hire 300 F1 employees by end of 2023
Audi says it is on track to run a full power unit on its test benches by the end of this year, as recruitment of staff for the (…)
Ferrari Challenge 9hr ago
Preview: Ferrari Racing Days at COTA
For the first time since 2018, the Ferrari Racing Days weekend will return to Circuit of The Americas with a thrilling collection of (…)Presented by: Ferrari Challenge North America
