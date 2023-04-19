NASCAR podcast: Joey Cohen’s road to Legacy Motor Club

Joey Cohen didn’t come from a racing family, but he wanted to be a race car driver, and he succeeded for a bit with success in karting, late models, and moving through the local ranks. Eventually, Cohen went to school to study engineering and entered NASCAR when that started becoming more of a tool for race teams. Cohen’s resume includes working for some of the biggest teams in the sport, and he’s currently the competition director at Legacy Motor Club and was one of those responsible for pitching Maury Gallagher on it being the right time to go Cup Series racing.