Malukas cleared to race in Long Beach after qualifying shunt

April 16, 2023 12:07 PM

By |

David Malukas has been cleared to race in today’s NTT IndyCar Series race at Long Beach following a heavy crash in qualifying on Saturday.

Malukas initially hit the wall in Turn 9, but believed the car had escaped serious damage and continued on. When he braked on approach to Turn 4, the rear whipped around and sent the No.18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda into the barrier.

Malukas complained of headaches afterwards, and was required to undergo further medical evaluation this morning before being given the green light to take his place on the grid.

The 21-year-old came into the weekend sixth in the points off the back of a 10th-place finish in the curtain-raiser at St Petersburg and sixth at Texas Motor Speedway, and will start from 25th on the grid for today’s race.

