Long Beach IndyCar race report with Bryan Herta and Marshall Pruett

Andretti Autosport’s Bryan Herta joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss his driver Kyle Kirkwood’s breakthrough NTT IndyCar Series victory at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.
IndyCar 1hr ago
Long Beach is a fitting place to see team rebound - Michael Andretti
Andretti Autosport’s last win was earned in July with former driver Alexander Rossi in the No. 27 Honda, and after his breakthrough (…)
NASCAR 1hr ago
The magic No. 5 on the road to Hendrick Motorsports' 300th win
Hendrick Motorsports won Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway with the No. 5 car of Kyle Larson, and five is now the organization’s (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
Elliott returns with a top 10, and that's just fine by him
Chase Elliott doesn’t usually settle for a good day at the racetrack and is often brutal with his self-evaluation, but the former NASCAR (…)
NASCAR 3hr ago
Larson's ace Hendrick pit work leads to first Martinsville victory
Kyle Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports team gambled on a late race two-tire pit stop to give him a fighting chance for the victory, and (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Kirkwood takes commanding first IndyCar win at Long Beach
First career pole. Near-perfect race. First career win. Kyle Kirkwood has a long NTT IndyCar Series career ahead of him, but regardless of (…)
NASCAR 6hr ago
Joey Logano's intense drive from behind at Martinsville
Joey Logano should not have finished second at Martinsville Speedway, but the No. 22 Team Penske team saw an opportunity to be different on (…)
NASCAR 6hr ago
Strong run for Preece scuppered by Martinsville speeding penalty
Ryan Preece was having a career day Sunday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway, but a speeding penalty took away the correlating finish. He (…)
Porsche Carrera Cup North America 6hr ago
Dickinson continues win streak in Porsche Carrera Cup North America Race 1 at Long Beach
Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America points leader Riley Dickinson took his third-straight Pro class victory in the first of two (…)
Le Mans/WEC 7hr ago
No. 8 crew saves the day for Toyota at Portimao 6H
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s No. 8 GR010 HYBRID scored its first win of the FIA World Endurance Championship season in dominant fashion after the (…)
