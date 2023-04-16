Long Beach IndyCar race report with Bryan Herta and Marshall Pruett

Andretti Autosport’s Bryan Herta joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss his driver Kyle Kirkwood’s breakthrough NTT IndyCar Series victory at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

