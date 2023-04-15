IndyCar and IMSA Long Beach stints and stops with Mike Hull

Mike Hull, Scott Dixon’s race strategist at Chip Ganassi Racing, breaks down the pit stop strategies and what we can expect for Saturday’s 100-minute IMSA GTP and GTD race and Sunday’s 85-lap IndyCar race.
