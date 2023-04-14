IMSA’s John Doonan and IndyCar’s Jay Frye are the same guy

IMSA president John Doonan and IndyCar president Jay Frye learn about their unbelievable parallels with with RACER’s Marshall Pruett at the Grand Prix of Long Beach.
IMSA 51m ago
Ricky Taylor leads as Acuras pace first Long Beach IMSA practice
Filipe Albuquerque predicted that Acura had closed the gap to Cadillac on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s rougher circuits (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
McLaren reveals special Triple Crown liveries for Indy 500
McLaren Racing today revealed its special livery series for Arrow McLaren in the 2023 Indianapolis 500, which celebrates the team’s (…)
Le Mans/WEC 1hr ago
Kobayashi leads Toyota sweep of second Portimao 6H practice
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s No. 7 GR010 HYBRID topped the second practice session this afternoon for the FIA WEC runners at Portimao. Kamui (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
Ferrari request to review Sainz penalty set for April 18
The FIA will hear Ferrari’s request for a right to review Carlos Sainz’s penalty in the Australian Grand Prix on April 18. Sainz was (…)
IMSA 2hr ago
Harrison and Farnbacher to race NSX with ‘Chiaki’s Journey’ livery at Long Beach
Ashton Harrison and Racer’s Edge with WTR had planned a Michelin Endurance Cup-only campaign with the No. 93 Acura NSX GT3 Evo22, so it (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Hulkenberg showing exactly why he was signed - Steiner
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says the opening three races of the 2023 season have effectively demonstrated why he wanted to sign (…)
Le Mans/WEC 6hr ago
Cadillac boosts Le Mans prep with extra testing, new European base
Cadillac Racing’s FIA World Endurance Championship team is set to return to the Portimao circuit after the 6 Hours of Spa in two weeks’ (…)
Podcasts 6hr ago
Inside the SCCA: Racers roundtable
Episode 96 of Inside the SCCA was the first installment of my Racers Roundtable. I’ve always said that I should not be the sole arbiter of (…)
