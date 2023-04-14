IMSA’s John Doonan and IndyCar’s Jay Frye are the same guy

April 14, 2023

IMSA president John Doonan and IndyCar president Jay Frye learn about their unbelievable parallels with with RACER’s Marshall Pruett at the Grand Prix of Long Beach.

