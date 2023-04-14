NASCAR podcast: Ryan Preece on his Cup Series and career reset

NASCAR podcast: Ryan Preece on his Cup Series and career reset

April 14, 2023

Ryan Preece did not have a guaranteed ride with Stewart-Haas Racing when he signed on the dotted line to be the team’s reserve driver last year. All Preece could do was put in the work behind the scenes — a lot of simulator time — and take another chance on himself. It worked out, as Preece is back to being called a NASCAR Cup Series driver. This week, Preece discusses what he did in 2022 to be a better person and driver and the tough journey his racing career has been.

