Long Beach IndyCar Walk and Talk with Zak Brown

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett for the latest edition of our Walk and Talk series.
North American Racing 1hr ago
Dixon, Johnson among 2024 Motorsports Hall of Fame of America induction class
Six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon (pictured above) and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson are among the (…)
Podcasts 1hr ago
NASCAR podcast: Ryan Preece on his Cup Series and career reset
Ryan Preece did not have a guaranteed ride with Stewart-Haas Racing when he signed on the dotted line to be the team’s reserve driver (…)
IMSA 4hr ago
Ricky Taylor leads as Acuras pace first Long Beach IMSA practice
Filipe Albuquerque predicted that Acura had closed the gap to Cadillac on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s rougher circuits (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago
McLaren reveals special Triple Crown liveries for Indy 500
McLaren Racing today revealed its special livery series for Arrow McLaren in the 2023 Indianapolis 500, which celebrates the team’s (…)
Le Mans/WEC 5hr ago
Kobayashi leads Toyota sweep of second Portimao 6H practice
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s No. 7 GR010 HYBRID topped the second practice session this afternoon for the FIA WEC runners at Portimao. Kamui (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Ferrari request to review Sainz penalty set for April 18
The FIA will hear Ferrari’s request for a right to review Carlos Sainz’s penalty in the Australian Grand Prix on April 18. Sainz was (…)
IMSA 6hr ago
Harrison and Farnbacher to race NSX with ‘Chiaki’s Journey’ livery at Long Beach
Ashton Harrison and Racer’s Edge with WTR had planned a Michelin Endurance Cup-only campaign with the No. 93 Acura NSX GT3 Evo22, so it (…)
Formula 1 8hr ago
Hulkenberg showing exactly why he was signed - Steiner
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says the opening three races of the 2023 season have effectively demonstrated why he wanted to sign (…)
Comments