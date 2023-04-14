Long Beach IMSA paddock tour with Marshall Pruett

Go for a walk through the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship paddock at the Long Beach Grand Prix with RACER’s Marshall Pruett.
Formula 1 57m ago
Hulkenberg showing exactly why he was signed - Steiner
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says the opening three races of the 2023 season have effectively demonstrated why he wanted to sign (…)
Le Mans/WEC 1hr ago
Cadillac boosts Le Mans prep with extra testing, new European base
Cadillac Racing’s FIA World Endurance Championship team is set to return to the Portimao circuit after the 6 Hours of Spa in two weeks’ (…)
Le Mans/WEC 2hr ago
Buemi leads opening Portimao 6H practice for Toyota
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s GR010 HYBRIDs enjoyed a perfect start to the FIA WEC 6 Hours of Portimao weekend this morning, setting the fastest (…)
NASCAR 20hr ago
Elliott ready for ‘tough’ challenge in Martinsville return
Chase Elliott expects challenges as he returns to NASCAR Cup Series competition this weekend at Martinsville Speedway but said he (…)
NASCAR 21hr ago
Bell glad to finally be the center of attention after latest Cup win
There shouldn’t be the need for a reminder this week, but just in case, here it is: Christopher Bell won Sunday on the Bristol dirt. (…)
Rallying 21hr ago
WRC driver Craig Breen dies in testing accident
World Rally Championship driver Craig Breen has died following a testing accident ahead of next week’s Croatia Rally. He was 33. Breen, (…)
IMSA 23hr ago
Preview: IMSA GTP gets first sprint test at Long Beach
After the “36 Hours of Florida,” the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship heads west this weekend to join the NTT IndyCar Series at (…)
Formula 1 1d ago
Alonso expects front-running order to change with upgrades
Fernando Alonso believes the 2023 Formula 1 season is moving into a new phase that will see the order of the front-running teams change as (…)
Comments