Friday IndyCar wrap-up with Marcus Ericsson and Marshall Pruett

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to break down Friday’s practice session at Long Beach where the Swede spent the afternoon inside the top four.

