Racing on TV, April 14-16

TV

By April 12, 2023 3:06 PM

By

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, April 14

Martinsville
qualifying		 3:00-4:30pm

Martinsville
qualifying		 5:00-6:30pm

Long Beach
practice 1		 6:00-7:15am

Martinsville 6:30-7:00pm
pre-race
7:00-9:30pm
race

Long Beach
qualifying		 8:10-9:00pm

Las Vegas
qualifying 1		 9:30-11:00pm
(SDD)

Saturday, April 15

Long Beach
practice 2		 11:45am-
12:45pm

Texas 3:00-6:00pm

Long Beach
qualifying		 3:05-4:20pm

Martinsville
qualifying		 4:30-6:30pm

Long Beach 5:00-7:00pm

Sonoma 6:00-7:30pm
(D)

Martinsville 7:00-7:30pm
pre-race
7:30-9:30pm
race

Sonoma 7:30-9:00pm
(D)

Las Vegas
qualifying 2		 9:30-11:00pm

Sunday, April 16

Portimao –
start		 6:30-8:00am

Portimao –
finish		 12:00-1:30pm

Long Beach
warmup		 12:00-
12:30pm

Martinsville
qualifying		 4:30-6:00pm

Sonoma 2:00-4:00pm
(D)

Martinsville 2:00-3:00pm
pre-race
3:00-6:30pm
race

COTA 2:30-4:00pm

Long Beach 3:00-5:30pm
race

Las Vegas
finals		 9:30pm-
12:30am
(SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

