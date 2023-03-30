Winners crowned as HSR concludes season-opening Sebring weekend

Five different Historic Sportscar Racing Run Group winners were crowned after a clean-and-green B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge one-hour race Sunday that was the feature event of the final day of competition of the season-opening HSR Spring Fling at Sebring International Raceway.

The overall B.R.M. win was secured by the ageless Travis Engen who drove his equally timeless GMT Racing 2005 No. 2 Audi R8 LMP to yet another Sebring B.R.M. Endurance race overall and Prototype group win. Engen shared the overall top-three with the duo of Francesco Melandri and Nigel Greensall 2017 No. 24 Fransco Racing Ligier JS/P3 who co-drove to second both overall and in the Prototype division.

Third overall and first in GT Modern (GTM) went to Thomas Gruber in his TAG 2016 No. 991 Porsche 991 GT3. Gruber doubled-up on HSR feature race wins at the Spring Fling and also captured the victory in Friday night’s season-opening HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT race.

Read the full story at VintageMotorsport.com.