Skip Barber Race Team expands into GT4 America

After two successful seasons competing in TC America powered by Skip Barber Racing School, the Skip Barber Race Team is set to build on their achievements of back-to-back TC class champions and TCA top-three overall finishes. In addition to the four-car touring car team, the Skip Barber Race Team has expanded and will field an entry in GT4 America.

In GT4 America competition, Carter Fartuch and Matt Forbush will pilot the No. 37 Skip Barber Racing School Toyota GR Supra GT4. Forbush competed in TC America in 2020 and advanced to GT4 America in 2021 behind the wheel of the Toyota GR Supra GT4, where he has been competing ever since. Fartuch is coming fresh off a strong season in TC America, where he debuted the 11th-generation Civic Si from Honda Performance Development and finished runner-up in the TCA championship. Although most recently experienced in touring cars, Fartuch in no stranger to SRO GT racing. He was the 2019 Saleen Cup Young Class Champion and is looking forward to returning to GT racing.

Ken Fukuda, Director of Race Series and Driving Schools for Skip Barber Racing School, will return to TC class competition, piloting the No. 42 Skip Barber Racing School HPD Civic Type-R. In his debut season, Fukuda showed continuous improvement and capped off the year with a podium at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Joining Fukuda in TC class will be 18-year-old Celso Neto. Neto brings over experience from racing in his home country of Brazil, competing in the Brazilian Touring Car Championships, Stock Car Light and Turismo 1.4. Neto competed in TC America for half of the season last year and secured two podium finishes and four top-five finishes. Neto will pilot the No. 7 Skip Barber Racing School HPD Civic Type-R.

A pair of Skip Barber Racing School students turned pro racers will compete for the Skip Barber Race Team in TCA class. William Lambros will drive the No. 77 Skip Barber Racing School Gen 11 HPD Civic Si. Lambros transitioned from karts to cars with Skip Barber Racing School at 14 years old and joined the Skip Barber Driver Development program in 2018. He competed in USF4 and the Skip Barber Formula Race Series, where he landed multiple race wins. Lambros’s resume also features trips to the podium in Spec Miata and Legend cars.

Cooper Broll will join Lambros in TCA competition, behind the wheel of the No. 19 Skip Barber Racing School Gen 11 HPD Civic Si. Broll has completed multiple Skip Barber Racing School programs since his first 3-Day school last year. He has completed programs at Lime Rock Park, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Sonoma Raceway, Circuit of The Americas, and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Catch all the action from Sonoma Raceway live on the Skip Barber Racing School Facebook page and YouTube channel. Live timing is available on the Skip Barber website. Make sure you are following Skip Barber Racing School on Facebook and Instagram for race weekends updates of the Skip Barber Race Team.