Skip Barber Racing School becomes official racing school of Andretti Autosport

Andretti Autosport has today announced a partnership with Skip Barber Racing School, the world’s largest automotive education and entertainment company. The partnership builds upon decades of history between the two brands, with over a dozen of Andretti’s IndyCar drivers, past and present, and five members of the Andretti family having been trained in Skip Barber programs.

The newest member of the Andretti driving family to train with Skip Barber will be junior development driver Sebastian Wheldon. The son of the late two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dan Wheldon, Sebastian will make his Skip Barber Formula Racing Series debut April 3-5 at Road Atlanta, with support from Gainbridge. Graduating from the karting ranks, this will mark the first season of car racing for the eldest Wheldon brother as he follows in the footsteps of his father who enrolled in the Skip Barber Racing School Formula Car Lapping Day at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in 2000.

The 2023 Skip Barber Formula Racing Series will consist of eight weekends and 16 races that will offer drivers access to iconic racetracks from coast to coast. New this season, the series will award $500,000 in scholarships with the overall series champion being offered a scholarship valued at $100,000 to advance to the USF Juniors Series the following season.

“Skip Barber Racing School represents one of the best training opportunities in the world for young racing talent. We’ve been fortunate to have a strong friendship over the years and are proud to be able to evolve this into a greater opportunity for our future racers,” said Michael Andretti, Chairman and CEO of Andretti Autosport. Sebastian will take a big step in his career this year competing in the Skip Barber Formula Racing Series with Gainbridge, and we’re excited to watch his continued development. I have no doubt he’ll be up to speed quickly and will grow immensely in the Skip Barber program.”

Dan DeMonte, CMO of Skip Barber Racing School, said, “Learning to become a professional driver at the highest levels of our sport requires desire, talent, and great coaching. We are excited to partner with Andretti Autosport to guide Sebastian on his championship journey. Both brands’ history and combined legacies in the racing industry make for a perfect union between the organizations.”

Wheldon commented, “I am super excited to compete in my first-ever car race in less than a week. I have already spent a few days with Skip Barber doing their five-day racing school and it was an awesome experience. All the team members are so knowledgeable, and I am looking forward to learning more as I start racing. It’s an incredible opportunity to have the support of Andretti Autosport and Gainbridge in a program that has launched the careers of several notable professional open-wheel racing drivers.”